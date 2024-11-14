Lancaster boy charged with murdering his father

article

The Brief The deadly shooting happened while a Lancaster man and his juvenile son were physically fighting. Police said the boy fired multiple shots, killing 43-year-old Alvoyd Ford. The boy is now charged with murder.



A juvenile is facing a murder charge after police said he shot and killed his father in Lancaster.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Nancy Lane.

Police said the boy and his father got into a physical fight.

The boy then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking his father, police said.

Featured article

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Alvoyd Ford, was later pronounced dead.

The juvenile, whose name and age were not released, is being held in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.