Shooting at Dallas hotel leaves one dead, one hospitalized

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Dallas-area hotel early Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Lancaster police responded to a shooting call just before 6 a.m. Sunday at a hotel in the 4200 block of Interstate 35E.

Officers found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one died and the other remains in critical condition.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancaster police.

The investigation is ongoing. According to court documents, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police have not said whether the shooting occurred inside a hotel room or outside the building.