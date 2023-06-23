Expand / Collapse search

Victim testifies in certification hearing for teen accused of deadly Arlington Lamar HS shooting

Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - The student who survived the deadly school shooting at Lamar High School testified Friday morning in a certification hearing for the teen murder suspect.

A 15-year-old is in custody for the shooting death of Jashawn Poirier. 

He was killed outside Lamar High School in Arlington back in March.

Another student was injured by shrapnel, and she testified. Her name is not being released.

She was actually not a student at Lamar and was sitting on a bench waiting to be transferred to another school when she was hit.

"At first, I didn’t know I had been shot. I had felt like, in the panic, somebody had accidentally elbowed me in the face," she recalled. "So I had went to, like, touch my face to, like, relieve the pain, and I brought my hand down and there was blood on my hand. So I was like, oh my goodness, I was shot in the face."

The 15-year-old suspect could be charged with capital murder if he is tried as an adult. 

Investigators have not identified him.