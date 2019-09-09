Lamar High School closes early because of AC problems

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Students at Arlington’s Lamar High School were dismissed early Monday because of problems with the building’s air conditioner.

The school district said there was a maintenance issue causing temperatures inside parts of the building to become too warm.

Lunch was available for all students who wanted to stay on campus and had transportation to get home. Bus services ran for most students.

Students in the alternative curriculum were able to stay for the full day because their classroom area was not affected.

Students and parents were encouraged to check with coaches and directors for information regarding after school practices or rehearsals.