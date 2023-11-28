2 arrested in connection to Tarrant County robberies; 2 others at large

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to two brutal robberies at a Lake Worth Walgreens and Fort Worth Metro PCS last month.

Now, law enforcement are asking for help looking for two other suspects they say are a part of an "interstate commerce robbery ring."

On Oct. 15, 2023, two armed suspects broke into the pharmacy on Lake Worth Boulevard, stole approximately $5,000 from the store's safe and forced her to open a secure storage area and take out controlled substances, according to police.

Video from the incident shows one suspect grabbing the pharmacist by the hair and forcing her to the back office at gunpoint.

At the same time, the second suspect uses a taser to shock the front desk clerk and forced her to open the store's safe at gunpoint.

Police say the clerk is still recovering from surgery as a result of the injuries.

On Oct. 30, 2023, four suspects robbed the Metro PCS store on East Allen Street in Fort Worth.

Police say one suspect surveyed the store and one other acted as a lookout during the incident.

A third suspect entered the store with a gun in his hands and forced an employee into the back of the store and a fourth took electronics and about $900 in cash.

Investigators say all four men left together.

Lake Worth Police, Fort Worth Police and the FBI worked together to arrest 35-year-old Henry Pierre Rogers and 31-year-old Jhamal Antwan Farris.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for 32-year-old Demond Deshun Scott from Grand Prairie and another suspect, who still has not been identified.

Rogers faces charges of aggravated robbery and possessing a weapon as a felon.

Farris, who was out on bond for a 2018 murder charge in Everman, is charged with aggravated robbery.