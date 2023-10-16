Armed robbers terrorize Lake Worth pharmacy workers, steal $5K in cash

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth are looking for two armed robbers who terrorized pharmacy workers.

Surveillance video shows one of the men pointing a gun to a pharmacist's head. They stole drugs from the pharmacy and cash from a safe. A clerk was also tased and seriously injured.

The two suspects in this Walgreens armed robbery tased and held employees at gunpoint, stealing $5,000 in cash.

Surveillance video shows a black Chevrolet Impala pulling up into the Walgreens parking lot Sunday on Lake Worth Boulevard in Lake Worth.

"One goes to the counter and subdues an elderly clerk who’s behind the counter. The other proceeds to move directly to the pharmacy," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian.

Police say there were two robbers: one in a blue hoodie and another in black. The robber in blue holds up the pharmacist with a gun.

"The one in the pharmacy pulls a gun, places it directly to the pharmacist’s head and begins to demand that they remove controlled substances from the secure area of the pharmacy," Manoushagian said.

Meanwhile, the robber in black uses a taser on the front desk clerk and injures her.

"The clerk that was behind the counter has been thrown to the ground by the other suspect and is being tased while she’s on the ground," Manoushagian said. "When she was thrown, she struck her head on the floor and also sustained an injury to her hip."

When the man with the handgun finished demanding drugs from the pharmacist, he took her by gunpoint to a backroom office.

"He also picked up and drug the clerk who was still laying on the ground injured from being thrown down, drug her into the back room," Manoushagian said.

The robber in blue ordered the pharmacist to unlock the safe, taking about $5,000 in cash.

"As soon as the safe unlocked, the suspects grabbed a trash can that was nearby, filled it up with the contents of the safe and then left," Manoushagian said.

Police also released the 911 call from the robbery.

Police believe this isn't the first time the two robbers have done something like this.

"Because they are uncommon, we’ve reached out to area partners across the DFW metroplex and also across the state to see if this MO matches any other pharmacy robberies that are going on," Manoushagian said.

The injured clerk has to have surgery because she was bleeding on her brain. She’s expected to recover.

The two men are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the crime or the identity of the suspects, you’re urged to contact police.