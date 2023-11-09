Lake Worth theft suspects arrested after chase, linked to 30 thefts across the Metroplex

Lake Worth police have arrested two men they believe are responsible for 30 thefts across North Texas.

The pair were arrested after a vehicle and foot pursuit on Tuesday.

Nearly 250 stolen items worth $3,284 were recovered from the pair's car.

30-year-old Christopher Bivens and 27-year-old Terrence Parish were charged with organized theft.

Bivens was also charged with evading arrest after running from officers.

Using evidence found at the scene, Lake Worth detectives linked the pair to similar thefts across the Metroplex.

Investigators believe they have committed more than 30 organized retail thefts since Halloween.