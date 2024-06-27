Lake Worth officer injured after on-duty crash

article

A Lake Worth police officer was injured after an on-duty crash Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car ran a red light and hit the officer while he was responding to a call in progress at the intersection of Jacksboro Highway and Paul Meador Drive.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The other driver was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say no charges, other than minor traffic violations, will be filed.