Lake Worth nursing home residents removed while state investigates COVID-19 ‘compliance issues’

The state of Texas is investigating a local nursing home that sources say was extremely short staffed and unable to care for coronavirus patients and other residents there.

The state is only saying that it is looking into “compliance issues" at Lake Worth Nursing Home in Lake Worth.

But sources tell FOX 4 when state investigators and health care workers arrived, there were very few caregivers there meet the needs of more the 20 coronavirus patients and dozens of other residents.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services ordered the removal of several dozen residents at a Lake Worth nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 on Wednesday.

MedStar officials said they were called by state officials to help to move about 63 residents from the facility on Wells Drive. About 25 residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

A state spokesperson said within an hour of being notified about the status of the facility, it responded with a surveyor team and the evacuation was the result of what was seen at the nursing home.

State and local sources tell FOX 4 part of the investigation involves an extreme lack of staffing required to care for the 25 COVID patients and the others inside.

Video from SKY 4 shows crews from a private company for disinfecting.

A statement from The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says: “Our regulatory authority allows us to revoke a nursing facility’s license or take other enforcement action against a facility for failure to comply with health and safety regulations.”

The state would not detail the reasons for staffing issues, but a local source says some staffers walked off the job.

Matt Zavadsky with MedStar says the process to remove all 63 residents will take time because they have to make sure the patients are thoroughly evaluated and have all the needed medication before they leave.

“It was very fortunate the state was able to find one facility that’s able to take about half of the residents. So it makes it easier to relocate them, but it also makes it easier for the patients because a lot of them will be together, they’ll just be in a new facility,” said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar.

MedStar is moving the residents to other nursing facilities and is using AMBUS – a large vehicle capable of transporting 17 stretcher patients at a time. The others will be transported in rotating ambulances.

MedStar intends to get everyone moved out by the end of Wednesday.

The state says the facility’s compliance with health and safety rules is under investigation. Violations warranting enforcement or possibly revoking the home’s license is a possibility. Any penalties will be determined once the investigation is complete.

