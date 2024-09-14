Lake Worth DWI suspect's blood alcohol content 4.5 times the legal limit, affidavit shows

article

The Brief Lake Worth Police pulled over an erratic driver on Saturday afternoon. 28-year-old Luis Alcivar had a blood alcohol content of .368, according to a breathalyzer test. Alcivar was charged with driving while intoxicated.



Lake Worth Police arrested a driver on Saturday afternoon with a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 4 shows that police were called for a reckless driver in a Chevy Camaro on Lake Worth Boulevard shortly after noon.

Police found the Camaro near Telephone Road and turned on their emergency lights.

The vehicle was veering back and forth for about a half mile before coming to a stop.

After the driver struggled to put the vehicle in park, officers helped the man out of the Camaro.

Police performed a Field Sobriety Test on the driver, 28-year-old Luis Alcivar, which he failed, according to the affidavit.

Alcivar consented to a breathalyzer test, where he blew a .368 and then a .360.

The legal driving limit in Texas is .08.

Alcivar was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian posted about the incident on social media.

"Thankful for the caller’s courage, and thankful that this incredibly dangerous driver didn’t kill someone," he wrote on social media.