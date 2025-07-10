Lake Worth armed robbery suspects arrested in 7 minutes, police say

article

The Brief Two suspects were arrested in Lake Worth just minutes after an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol from one of the suspects, who has a history of violent crimes. Authorities are investigating if the suspects are connected to similar robberies in neighboring jurisdictions.



Quick action by Lake Worth police officers led to the arrest of two individuals early Thursday morning following an armed robbery at a convenience store. The arrests happened just minutes after authorities received a silent panic alarm from the store.

Lake Worth Armed Robbery

Timeline:

At 4:36 a.m., the NWECC received a silent panic alarm, quickly followed by a 911 call reporting a male suspect had threatened a store clerk with a handgun and demanded cash. No injuries were reported.

Lake Worth officers arrived on the scene, with the first officer at 4:39 a.m., followed by two more within minutes. By 4:42 a.m., six minutes after the initial alert, three officers were on site.

The suspect's vehicle was found at 4:43 a.m. in the parking lot of a nearby business. Officers approached and detained 23-year-old Katriel Girtley of Louisiana, who matched the robbery suspect's description. Also arrested was 20-year-old Amaya Thompson of Fort Worth, identified as the getaway driver and accomplice.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Lake Worth Police Department)

Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing 28 rounds, matching the description of the weapon used in the robbery.

Girtley, who authorities say has a violent criminal history including prior charges of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, and Thompson have both been charged with aggravated robbery. Additional charges are anticipated.

During the initial investigation, officers received information from a neighboring law enforcement agency regarding similar robberies in their jurisdiction, with Girtley matching the suspect's description in those cases.