Lake Worth armed robbery suspects arrested in 7 minutes, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Quick action by Lake Worth police officers led to the arrest of two individuals early Thursday morning following an armed robbery at a convenience store. The arrests happened just minutes after authorities received a silent panic alarm from the store.
Timeline:
At 4:36 a.m., the NWECC received a silent panic alarm, quickly followed by a 911 call reporting a male suspect had threatened a store clerk with a handgun and demanded cash. No injuries were reported.
Lake Worth officers arrived on the scene, with the first officer at 4:39 a.m., followed by two more within minutes. By 4:42 a.m., six minutes after the initial alert, three officers were on site.
The suspect's vehicle was found at 4:43 a.m. in the parking lot of a nearby business. Officers approached and detained 23-year-old Katriel Girtley of Louisiana, who matched the robbery suspect's description. Also arrested was 20-year-old Amaya Thompson of Fort Worth, identified as the getaway driver and accomplice.
(Source: Lake Worth Police Department)
Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing 28 rounds, matching the description of the weapon used in the robbery.
Girtley, who authorities say has a violent criminal history including prior charges of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, and Thompson have both been charged with aggravated robbery. Additional charges are anticipated.
During the initial investigation, officers received information from a neighboring law enforcement agency regarding similar robberies in their jurisdiction, with Girtley matching the suspect's description in those cases.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Lake Worth Police Department.