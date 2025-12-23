VIDEO: Lake Highlands 'grinches' caught on camera stealing couch off front porch
LAKE HIGHLANDS, Texas - A Lake Highlands family is asking for the public’s help to identify a pair of "porch pirates" caught on camera stealing furniture and a sentimental family heirloom.
What we know:
Surveillance video from a home in the Lake Highlands neighborhood shows two individuals removing a couch from a front porch. While the furniture itself is valuable, the victim told FOX 4 that the greatest loss was what was sitting on the couch: a custom college T-shirt blanket handmade by her mother.
Security footage captured at least two suspects involved in the theft. Witnesses described the getaway vehicle as a white van featuring a distinct black stripe along the bottom.
Dallas police have been notified of the theft, but no descriptions of the suspects have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or the location of the handmade blanket is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Video in this article comes from a Lake Highlands homeowner.