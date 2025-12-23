VIDEO: Lake Highlands 'grinches' caught on camera stealing couch off front porch

article

The Brief A pair of "Grinches" was caught on camera hauling a couch off a Lake Highlands porch, but the family says the real loss was the sentimental handmade T-shirt blanket sitting on top of it. The victim is pleading for the return of the one-of-a-kind blanket, which was custom-made by her mother using her old college shirts. Security footage shows at least two individuals fleeing the scene in a white van with a distinct black stripe.



A Lake Highlands family is asking for the public’s help to identify a pair of "porch pirates" caught on camera stealing furniture and a sentimental family heirloom.

What we know:

Surveillance video from a home in the Lake Highlands neighborhood shows two individuals removing a couch from a front porch. While the furniture itself is valuable, the victim told FOX 4 that the greatest loss was what was sitting on the couch: a custom college T-shirt blanket handmade by her mother.

Security footage captured at least two suspects involved in the theft. Witnesses described the getaway vehicle as a white van featuring a distinct black stripe along the bottom.

Dallas police have been notified of the theft, but no descriptions of the suspects have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or the location of the handmade blanket is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates as more information becomes available.