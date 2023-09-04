Labor Day travel: DFW Airport expects to see 12% more travelers than in 2019

Monday marks the unofficial end of summer and that meant a lot of traveling for people trying to make the most of a three-day weekend.

The FAA predicts that Monday will be the third-busiest holiday of the year so far.

Lines are expected to be longer than usual Monday evening and even into Tuesday.

DFW International Airport is the third-busiest airport this Labor Day weekend, behind only Hartsfield-Atlanta and Denver International.

"Lines are longer," said traveler Lindsay Herring. "When I went to get on my flight it was almost booked. Usually, I can get on the day before. Not anymore."

One popular travel site listed Dallas-Fort Worth as one of the top 10 most booked destinations this weekend.

Many believe it is a growing sign of air travel further rebounding since the height of the pandemic.

"I definitely recommend everyone load the TSA app. They know how the lines will be," said traveler Jasmine Hill.

Airport officials at DFW say more than 1.3 million customers will venture through DFW.

That is 12% higher than Labor Day travel in 2019, the most recent pre-pandemic travel year.

The scenario is very similar at Love Field with Southwest Airlines reporting an increase in its bookings for late summer travel.