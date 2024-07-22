Few details released after infant found in dumpster outside Fort Worth apartment

article

Fort Worth investigators are asking the public for help finding a person who left an infant in a dumpster outside an apartment complex.

At least three trash dumpsters are located around the La Hacienda Apartment complex on Norma Street in east Fort Worth.

On Sunday, July 14 police say someone made a gruesome discovery: an infant inside one of them.

"Somebody had approached the dumpster, and somehow they observed there was a deceased baby inside this dumpster," said Fort Worth police officer Brad Perez.

The department's crimes against children's unit is investigating and trying to determine who gave birth to the baby and the circumstances that followed.

Investigators are intentionally guarding the details surrounding the infant.

"I don’t even know if baby was disposed of, or whether in a bag or not I don’t have those details," said Perez. "All I know is that the information that crimes against children is sharing is extremely limited. They’re doing that intentionally right now, even those minor details they don’t want to get out."

Police say the apartment community is not necessarily the only focus.

"Perhaps someone going by saw something or knew of someone that was pregnant and no longer is pregnant without a baby in that general area, please reach out to us," said Perez.

One thing investigators are looking for is possible surveillance video that could help identify the person responsible.

The Medical Examiner is assisting, to the extent the office can, to identify the child.