New safer-at-home order takes effect starting Monday in LA County

With the holiday season in full swing, Los Angeles County health officials have issued a new safer-at-home order as the county continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. The new order goes into effect starting Monday, Nov. 30.

The announcement comes as the Los Angeles County Public Health saw a 5-day average of 4,751 new coronavirus cases.

According to thresholds announced earlier in the month, a renewed safer-at-home order would be issued if the county's 5-day average of new cases exceeds 4,500, or if hospitalizations topped 2,000.

"As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors," LA County Public Health said in a statement.

The city of Pasadena said its restaurants will continue operations despite the order.

In addition, FOX 11 spoke to a restaurant owner in Redondo Beach on Monday who said he will not comply with the new order and will stay open. He said he hopes other restaurant owners will follow suit.

The temporary order goes into effect on Monday, November 30 and will last through at least Sunday, December 20.

*= information taken from LA County Public Health.

Friday's announcement comes as the county was in its first week of banning all in-person dining.

