Kyrie Irving Intends to Ink New $119M Deal, Reshaping Mavericks Future

Kyrie Irving has reportedly declined his $43 million player option and intends to sign a new three-year, $119 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks. This move is a key step in solidifying a "new-look" Mavericks team, which also includes Anthony Davis and the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Mavericks are widely expected to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg with their top pick, adding a generational talent to their roster.



The Dallas Mavericks have secured a major victory this offseason, with nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving reportedly declining his $43 million player option to sign a new three-year, $119 million contract with the team.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the deal, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, solidifies Irving's commitment to the Mavericks and paves the way for continued championship contention alongside Anthony Davis.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his 50 games played last season.

New-look Mavericks

Big picture view:

Irving's new deal is a cornerstone of a significantly re-shaped Mavericks team that made it to the NBA finals just one season ago.

Dallas acquired All-NBA big man Anthony Davis in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

Irving and Davis only played one game together before both their seasons were cut short in Dallas by injuries, but the Mavericks envision the soon-to-be 14-year veteran as a crucial defensive anchor and offensive threat to play alongside Irving and Dallas' future No. 1 overall pick.

Adding to this new direction, the Mavericks defied the odds by winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, securing the coveted No. 1 overall pick.

All signs point to Duke phenom Cooper Flagg being the selection.

Dallas' future No. 1 overall pick

Dig deeper:

Flagg, an 18-year-old forward who garnered national college Player of the Year honors, is widely considered a generational talent.

