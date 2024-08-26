1 year later, no trial date set for Dallas DWI suspect accused of killing pedestrian

A little more than a year ago, Dallas police say a woman was driving drunk when she hit and killed a man walking across the street.

Kyli Phillips is charged with murder, but a trial date still hasn't been set.

In the meantime, police say she violated probation on a previous DWI, served time in jail for that and was still allowed out of jail to await trial in this case.

One year ago, 63-year-old Howard Graham, nicknamed Smiley, was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver while crossing Abrams Road in Northeast Dallas.

Monday, fresh flowers and balloons were dropped off at his memorial.

"The anniversary comes around, and you’re like she is walking free. She can have Labor Day with her family. He is not," said Kim Polen, Graham’s friend.

Phillips is charged with murder for the crash and is currently out on bond.

Investigators say on August 25, 2023, Phillips was speeding in her white Camaro and struck Graham.

Toxicology results revealed Phillips’ blood alcohol concentration that night was nearly three times the legal limit.

At the time of Graham’s death, Phillips was on probation and required to have an ignition interlock device in her vehicle — but she didn’t.

Phillips has a history of driving drunk, including two previous DWI convictions out of Van Zandt County in 2018 and Southlake in 2022.

Court documents from Tarrant County show Phillips’ community supervision for the Southlake case was revoked. She took a plea deal in March 2024 and spent 30 days in the Tarrant County jail for that case.

Meanwhile, Phillips’ murder case in Dallas County moves at a slow pace.

Featured article

In June 2024, a grand jury indicted Phillips. She remains out on bond with an ankle monitor.

According to a bond requirement from last week, "she is not allowed to drive."

Sharon Kristensen says she’s still hoping there will be a trial for her friend’s death.

"And state how we feel about him," she said. "Because he was my friend, and I loved him.

Polen also plans to be a voice for her friend.

"He was a human being who deserved to live out his life," she said. "Not to be killed by a person who thinks there is nothing wrong with driving drunk."

FOX 4 reached out to Phillips’ defense attorney, but we did not receive a response.

Phillips is due back in court on September 9. No trial has been scheduled yet.