Allegedly drunk woman who hit and killed Dallas pedestrian previously charged with 2 DWIs, records show

A woman who was allegedly drunk when she hit and killed a pedestrian in Northeast Dallas on Friday had previously been charged with 2 DWIs, records show.

Howard Graham was hit and killed while walking near Abrams Road on Aug. 25, at around 8:30 p.m., according to police documents.

A witness told police that a white 2019 Chevy Camaro had hit the pedestrian and that the driver had pulled into a nearby apartment complex.

According to police documents, a witness walked up to 26-year-old Kyli Phillips' vehicle after the crash, and they saw that she had an alcoholic drink still in her hand.

Kyli Phillips (Source: Dallas Jail)

Police who later arrived at the scene said they could smell alcohol in the car.

When police asked Phillips if she had drank any alcohol she told them "I plead the fifth," according to an arrest warrant.

Phillips refused to take any field sobriety tests.

Records show that Phillips had previously been convicted of DWIs in 2018 in Van Zandt County and in 2022 in Fort Worth.

She was sentenced to 8 days of confinement in the Van Zandt County case and 180 days of confinement in the Fort Worth case.

For the latest crash, Phillips has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

She is being held on $75,000 bond.