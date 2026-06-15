Krum ISD coach placed on leave after arrest on domestic violence charges

The Brief Krum ISD placed coach Mitchell Davis on administrative leave and banned him from campus following his arrest last week. Davis faces charges of continuous violence against the family and assault by impeding breathing stemming from an alleged March incident. The school district withheld further details regarding the allegations due to ongoing personnel and legal matters.



A Krum ISD teacher has been placed on administrative leave after district officials learned of his arrest last week.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Krum ISD Superintendent Jason Cochran said the district became aware June 10 that Coach Mitchell Davis had been arrested by local law enforcement.

Mitchell Davis

According to Denton County jail records, Davis was booked into the Denton County Jail on June 10 and released the same day after posting bond.

Jail records show Davis is charged with continuous violence against the family and assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation. The charges stem from an alleged incident on March 1, according to the records.

What they're saying:

District officials immediately placed Davis on administrative leave pending a review of the situation, Cochran said.

"The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority," the district said in a statement.

While on leave, Davis is prohibited from having contact with students and is not allowed on district property, according to the district.

Mitchell Davis

Krum ISD said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will follow district policies and legal requirements as the matter proceeds.

Dig deeper:

Davis posted bonds totaling $15,000 and was released pending further court proceedings.

The district did not provide additional details about the allegations, citing personnel and ongoing legal matters.