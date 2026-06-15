Krum ISD coach placed on leave after arrest on domestic violence charges
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A Krum ISD teacher has been placed on administrative leave after district officials learned of his arrest last week.
What they're saying:
In a statement, Krum ISD Superintendent Jason Cochran said the district became aware June 10 that Coach Mitchell Davis had been arrested by local law enforcement.
Mitchell Davis
According to Denton County jail records, Davis was booked into the Denton County Jail on June 10 and released the same day after posting bond.
Jail records show Davis is charged with continuous violence against the family and assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation. The charges stem from an alleged incident on March 1, according to the records.
What they're saying:
District officials immediately placed Davis on administrative leave pending a review of the situation, Cochran said.
"The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority," the district said in a statement.
While on leave, Davis is prohibited from having contact with students and is not allowed on district property, according to the district.
Mitchell Davis
Krum ISD said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will follow district policies and legal requirements as the matter proceeds.
Dig deeper:
Davis posted bonds totaling $15,000 and was released pending further court proceedings.
The district did not provide additional details about the allegations, citing personnel and ongoing legal matters.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Denton County Sheriff's Office and Krum ISD.