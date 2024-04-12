North Texas woman teaching girls about cars hopes it has big impact on their lives

A North Texas woman who calls herself the ‘Grease Girl’ is opening up the doors of her auto shop to some young women.

This week, she will show them how to roll up their sleeves and get under the hood.

The car care class is designed to not only teach them a new tool, but also give them a confidence boost.

Girls are going under the hood and gaining confidence there.

"I love spending time teaching girls about cars because you see the light in their eyes changing," Kristin Cline said.

Cline is part of a new workshop program with Girls Incorporated of Tarrant County helping girls learn about working with cars.

Session two, for 8th through 12th grade girls, is set for this weekend in Fort Worth.

"They may not love cars, but you see them picking up some bits of knowledge or you see a little spark, going off where they’re thinking of something that they didn’t think of before," Cline said.

Cline has a passion for engaging with young women in a lane many would typically avoid.

"I got into cars never having changed a tire," she recalled. "A lot of people have just never tried it, and so there is a block in your mind of I can’t do it."

At her studio garage in Wise County, where she and her husband restore vintage vehicles, she proves body positioning, not strength, is key to loosening lug nuts.

Cline gets revved about motivating girls to venture beyond the steering wheel.

"Just to be able to properly talk to a mechanic and understand and trust the interaction," she said. "Because it’s not only about cars, not only about being in the garage. It seeps to other parts of your life of trying new things, and reaching beyond what you think you can accomplish."