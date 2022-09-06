Krispy Kreme unveils churro-inspired doughnuts

article

Krispy Kreme has unveiled a new collection of doughnuts inspired by churros, a deep-fried pastry coated in cinnamon sugar that’s popular in Spain, Mexico, and increasingly across the U.S.

The "ChurrDough" treats were officially launched on Monday and will only be available through Sept. 18 at participating Krime Kreme shops across the country.

The company said they’re sold individually or as a three-pack.

The three ChurrDough flavors come with a variety of toppings:

Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough: A ChurrDoughtossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with swirls of cinnamon cream and salted caramel crunch pieces.

Cookies & Kreme Churrdough : A ChurrDough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie cream, topped with chocolate cookie pieces, and drizzled with chocolate icing

Dulce De Leche Churrdough: A Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing, and topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Krispy Kreme’s ChurrDough Collection. (Credit: Provided / Krispy Kreme)

"If you love classic churros or our Original Glazed doughnuts, you’re going to love this light and airy, cinnamon-y, caramel-y, creamy, sugary goodness we’ve created," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme, which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, operates in more than 30 countries around the world.

Last week, the doughnut chain celebrated the planned Artemis 1 moon launch with the "Artemis Moon Doughnut," a cheesecake cream-flavored filled doughnut dipped in cookies ‘n’ cream icing with a swirl of cookie pieces. Its top was made to look similar to the moon’s surface.

It also created limited-edition doggie doughnuts in honor of National Dog Day last month, as well as announced the early arrival of seasonal pumpkin-spiced flavored favorites.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.