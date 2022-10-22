Dallas County Komen MORE THAN PINK walk raises $670,000 for breast cancer research

More than 8,000 walkers made their way to Las Colinas on Saturday morning to take part in Susan G. Komen's MORE THAN PINK walk to raise money for the breast cancer organization.

The walk included more than 800 breast cancer survivors, who say events like this are important.

"Every time I see somebody going through it, it breaks my heart," said Deborah Mauda. "I told myself once I get through mine, I'm going to help somebody else."

As of Saturday afternoon, the walk raised more than $670,000.

READ MORE: North Texas man shares story of his fight with breast cancer

"This is my happy place because I'm surrounded by people who get it," said three-time cancer survivor Nikki Anderson-Sparkles. "This is great because it is a chance to get to meet other people and bond and celebrate survivorship and remember the people who aren't here."

The funds from the event go to funds that support breast cancer patients and initiatives to decrease the breast cancer disparities in the Black community.