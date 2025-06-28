Expand / Collapse search

Klyde Warren Park hosting Fourth of July fireworks event Saturday

Published  June 28, 2025 12:49pm CDT
Dallas
Klyde Warren Park hosts 4th of July celebration

Looking for a spot to watch get a jump start on 4th of July celebrations? Dallas is celebrating with a big party and fireworks at the iconic Klyde Warren Park. The event is this Saturday night and no tickets are required.

The Brief

    • Klyde Warren Park is hosting its Independence Day Celebration today, Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., culminating in a fireworks show.
    • The free event features food trucks, family programming, and a performance by the Emerald City All-Stars.

DALLAS - You can start the Fourth of July celebrations early this weekend at Klyde Warren Park.

Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration

Klyde Warren Park is holding its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday.

There will be food trucks, family programming and the Emerald City All-Stars will perform.

The event is capped by a fireworks show.

Entrance is free. No tickets are needed and seating is first-come, first-served.

It starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 10.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Klyde Warren Park.

