Klyde Warren Park hosting Fourth of July fireworks event Saturday

You can start the Fourth of July celebrations early this weekend at Klyde Warren Park.

Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration

Klyde Warren Park is holding its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday.

There will be food trucks, family programming and the Emerald City All-Stars will perform.

The event is capped by a fireworks show.

Entrance is free. No tickets are needed and seating is first-come, first-served.

It starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 10.