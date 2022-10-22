Klyde Warren Park celebrates 10th anniversary

The award-winning Klyde Warren Park in Dallas celebrated a decade of being open on Saturday afternoon.

The green space over the Woodall Rogers Freeway opened in 2012.

The 10-year celebration included musical performances, lawn games and comments from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Park Board Member Jody Grant.

The park received a makeover earlier this year adding the new interactive Nancy Best Fountain, adding a splash pad large enough for hundreds of children and expanding the children's play area.

READ MORE: Phase one complete of southern Dallas park