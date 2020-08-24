Kids head back to school in 6 local school districts

article

Six more North Texas school districts begin their year Monday.

The Birdville Independent School District in Tarrant County will start the year with virtual learning and hopes to move to in-person instruction after Labor Day.

Carroll ISD in Southlake will start classes both online and in-person right away.

Sanger, Royse City, Alvarado and Springtown will also offer a mix of in-person and online learning.

