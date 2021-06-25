Kids get to learn baseball skills and meet with officers at baseball clinic at Globe Life Field

article

Hundreds of kids headed out to Globe Life Field Friday morning to practice their swings.

It also served as a way for them to get to know some of the police officers in their community.

Arlington PD, the Texas Rangers, and the city's parks and recreation department came together to host an inaugural baseball clinic.

Kids toured the ballpark, learned some new skills, and met with police officers.

The classroom conversation focused on community partnership, and letting the kids get to know officers on a different level.

"So that they can see us when we're out there, they can see us and be able to approach us because they know that we're just human. And that what it’s about," Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said.

The kids who showed up for the clinic not only got a free t-shirt to take home, but also got a free ticket to go back and watch the Rangers play.