North Richland Hills therapy center owner arrested; therapist wanted for injury to a child

A North Richland Hills therapist is still wanted while a therapy center’s owner was arrested after complaints about alleged abuse against a non-verbal autistic patient.

Police say ABA Interactive Therapy Center owner Kiara Henry, 34, was arrested on Wednesday for failing to report the abuse.

A lawsuit alleges therapist Ashley Moreno assaulted an autistic 7-year-old boy back in June.

According to a lawsuit filed by the boy’s parents, video evidence shows Moreno picking up the child by his collar and then slamming him against a wall.

A picture provided in the lawsuit seemed to show the marks left on the boy’s face.

Featured article

Police say their investigation uncovered other unreported complaints.

Moreno is wanted on felony charges of injury to a child.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Richland Hills Police Department.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 award for information leading to Moreno's arrest.