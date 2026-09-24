Calls grow to reopen investigation into fatal shooting of British woman in Prosper

The Brief In Jan. 2025, 23-year-old Lucy Harrison was shot and killed by her father at his home in Prosper, which he called an accident. A grand jury declined to charge him with criminal negligent homicide. In Feb. 2026, a United Kingdom coroner's inquest stated Harrison's death was unlawful. While the inquest did not result in a criminal charge, there are now growing calls in the U.K. to reopen the investigation. Harrison's mother, Jane Coates, is pushing for a new investigation, and will come to Texas later this month with hopes to discuss Lucy's case with Prosper Police and the Collin County District attorney.



In Jan. 2025, 23-year-old Lucy Harrison was shot and killed by her father at a home in Prosper. Her father called the shooting an accident, and a grand jury declined to charge him with criminal negligent homicide.

Now, her mother is fighting to have the case reopened after a U.K. coroner ruled her death unlawful, and police documents from the time of the shooting raise questions about the thoroughness of the original investigation.

Death of Lucy Harrison

Lucy Harrison

The backstory:

On Jan. 10, 2025, Lucy Katherin Harrison was shot in the chest while visiting family in Prosper, Texas. She died in a local hospital later the same day.

Harrison had been in Texas since Dec. 27, and was scheduled to return to England the day she was shot.

Police initially responded to reports of an explosion or overdose. Her father, Kris Harrison, told police that he had accidentally shot Lucy after his handgun "went off" when he was showing it to her.

Kris Harrison, as seen in police body camera footage on Jan. 10, 2025

Documents detail the initial investigation

Dig deeper:

Newly obtained police documents reviewed by FOX 4 reveal more details on the initial investigation into Lucy Harrison's death.

According to the documents, Harrison told police he could not recall the exact phrasing of the conversation with Lucy before she was shot, and noted "the conversation seemed to be about being in America, and he mentioned he had a gun and asked if Lucy wanted to see it. She agreed."

The documents state police smelled alcohol on Harrison's breath. Harrison initially denied he had been drinking, before admitting to police he was an alcoholic, and had drunk a carton of wine, the equivalent of three glasses, before the incident.

Surveillance footage at a nearby store before the shooting shows Harrison buying two cartons of wine.

Lucy and Kris Harrison

A 40-page incident report obtained by FOX 4 does not state that Harrison underwent a breathalyzer test or was asked to give a blood sample after revealing he had drunk alcohol prior to the shooting.

The documents also state Harrison admitted to having little firearm experience, and denied having his finger on the trigger. After a Texas Ranger explained the gun would only fire if the trigger was pressed, Harrison corrected himself, saying, "The way he picked up the gun may have contributed to the discharge."

The records don't show evidence that a crime scene reconstruction was done to clarify the angle Lucy was shot at, or that Harrison was asked about his relationship with his daughter.

According to her family, Lucy had gone to counseling on how to maintain a healthy relationship with her father prior to her death, and was outspoken about her dislike for guns.

Prosper Police emblem

What they're saying:

Craig Miller, a former Deputy Chief of Crimes Against Persons with the Dallas Police Department, says giving Harrison a breathalyzer test should have been an important part of the investigation.

"In cases where you believe that alcohol was involved, especially with a person who was the only person that was involved in that case, you would want to test that person's blood to find out just what their blood alcohol level was, and what was their ability to comprehend the events that took place, and then to recall those events."

Grand jury declines indictment

After an initial investigation, Prosper Police referred the case to the Collin County District Attorney's Office on possible charges of criminally negligent homicide, the lowest felony charge for homicide in Texas.

A Collin County grand jury declined to indict Harrison on the charge.

What they're saying:

Former Collin County prosecutor Jeremy Rosenthal says the defense can give a grand jury a packet of information to examine, but by law, those records are sealed, so we don't know what the prosecution presented.

"In an accidental death case, a grand jury might take a look at this and feel really, really bad for the person who accidentally took a life because they know that the pain that that person is going through, also the sorrow, the remorse," Rosenthal says. "Obviously not the same as the family that that lost somebody. But a lot of times I think the grand juries really go back there and look at the scales of justice."

U.K. coroner's inquest

Big picture view:

In Feb. 2026, a United Kingdom coroner found Lucy's death was unlawful, and that she was killed on the grounds of gross negligence manslaughter.

The coroner's court heard that the day of the shooting had been marked by a "big" political argument between Lucy and her father about the upcoming inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Though the inquest did not result in criminal charges, it has led to calls from U.K. Parliament members to reopen the investigation into the case.

Sarah Hall, a member of Parliament from Lucy's home of Warrington, gave a speech on her behalf, stating: "I implore the government to use every channel to press the relevant authorities in Texas to reopen or formally reconsider Lucy’s case and to stand alongside a British family to ensure the findings of a British court are properly considered."

‘For Luce’

What they're saying:

Lucy's mother, Jane Coates, has started the ‘For Luce’ campaign in an effort to get the case reopened. The campaign also wants to change how British families receive government support when loved ones are killed overseas.

"I'm just a mum who wants the right thing for her daughter. I want justice for her, and that at the very, very basic. And it doesn't matter where I'm from, which continent I'm from."

Jane Coates

She says the coroner's inquest validated her cause, but that she doesn't want Lucy to be remembered by her death. She described her daughter as funny, smart, empathetic, and passionate.

Coates says she's working with Manchester Metropolitan University, where Lucy attended, to get a scholarship set up in Lucy's name.

"So to actually have this light and to have this nourishment and to allow Lucy's light to really shine is something which is is exciting."

What's next:

Both Coates and Sam Littler, Lucy's boyfriend, have filed complaints with the Prosper Police Department over its handling of the investigation, saying they believe there was a lack of thoroughness.

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, Coates and other supporters of the ‘For Luce’ campaign will come to Texas in hopes to speak to the Prosper Police Chief and the Collin County District Attorney's office about Lucy's case.

Jane Coates and Lucy Harrison

The other side:

The Prosper Police Department confirmed to FOX 4 it has received the complaints from Coates and Littler, but stands by its initial investigation. In a statement, the department said:

"We extend our deepest sympathy to Lucy’s family and recognize that the loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy.

The Prosper Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, conducted a thorough and complete investigation. The case was subsequently referred to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office and presented to an independent grand jury, which ultimately declined to move forward with criminal charges.

Given the conclusion of the investigative and prosecutorial processes, and the legal considerations surrounding this matter, Prosper Police will not be reopening the investigation or hosting a meeting with Jane.

This decision does not diminish the profound loss experienced by Lucy’s family, and our thoughts remain with them."

FOX 4 has not received comment from Kris Harrison, his wife, or his attorneys in both the U.K. and Texas.

The Collin County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the record for this story.

An attorney representing the Town of Prosper tells FOX 4 it will not meet with Coates due to "threatened civil litigation." Coates tells FOX 4 that no civil litigation has been suggested.