Arlington resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off ticket prize
ARLINGTON, Texas - A resident of Arlington is $1 million richer after claiming a winning ticket in a Texas Lottery scratch off game.
Arlington resident claims $1 million lottery prize
What we know:
The Texas Lottery announced this week an Arlington resident has claimed a $1 million ticket in its $1,000,000 Riches scratch off ticket game.
It's the third of four top prizes claimed in the lottery game, according to the Texas Lottery. The $1,000,000 Riches game offers more than $57.2 million in total prizes, with a one in 3.82 chance of winning any prize.
The winning ticket was purchased at Sunny's Food Mart, which is located at 1540 S. Center Street in Arlington.
Sunny's Food Market could be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket through the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.
What we don't know:
We don't know the identity of the person who bought the winning ticket. The Texas Lottery says the claimant has elected to remain anonymous.
All we know is they're going to be much richer now than they were before.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Texas Lottery.