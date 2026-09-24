Dak Prescott’s ex shuts down pregnancy rumors and takes a shot at the Cowboys QB

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The Brief Sarah Jane Ramos pushed back on pregnancy speculation sparked by recent gym photos. In her response, she appeared to take a shot at ex-fiancé Dak Prescott, though she did not name him. The two called off their wedding in March and share two children.



Sarah Jane Ramos is clapping back after an Instagram gossip account speculated that she was pregnant based on recent gym photos.

Ramos, the former fiancée of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, took it to the comments to clear things up and throw some shade at No. 4.

"Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!" she replied. "That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy. Hard for most of you money obsessed people to believe, I know."

"I suggest all of you find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I’m up to and if I’m pregnant is high key very weird and I’m pretty sure most of you need therapy. PS money doesn’t buy happiness and y’all should stop obsessing over it. God bless!"

It looks like she really wanted to get it off her chest.

Ramos and Prescott, who is on a four-year, $240 million deal with the Cowboys, had just held their joint bachelor-bachelorette party in the Bahamas when the couple split up in March, about a month before their wedding was scheduled to take place.

They share two children.