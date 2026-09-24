Man arrested in Mexico for 2021 Dallas murder during catalytic converter theft

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The Brief Juvencio Solorzano, 22, was arrested in Mexico and extradited back to Dallas, where he is now charged with capital murder. Solorzano is accused of killing Sergio Maas on Dec. 1, 2021, after Maas confronted a group stealing his car's catalytic converter. A female accomplice was sentenced in 2022, but it remains unclear if any other suspects face charges in connection with the crime.



The suspect in a 2021 Dallas murder is back in North Texas after being arrested in Mexico.

What's new:

Dallas police said members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force recently located 22-year-old Juvencio Solorzano in Mexico and took him into custody.

He has already been extradited back to Dallas and was booked into the Dallas County jail and charged with capital murder.

The backstory:

Solorzano is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Sergio Maas outside his third-floor apartment at the Spanish Village on Sumter Drive on Dec. 1, 2021.

Police said Maas heard a strange noise and saw a group of people near his Toyota Sequoia in the apartment complex’s parking lot around 4 a.m.

He grabbed his keys, went onto his balcony, and turned on his car alarm. Moments later, he was hit by gunfire and fell back into his apartment. He died at the scene.

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Investigators determined the group had removed the catalytic converter from Maas’ vehicle. They identified Solorzano as the person who fired the fatal gunshot.

A woman was also arrested in 2022 for her alleged role in the crime. Isabel Campbell pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court records.

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It’s not clear if anyone else was ever arrested in connection with the case.