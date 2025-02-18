KFC headquarters moving from Kentucky to Plano

article

The Brief KFC is moving its headquarters from Louisville to Plano. More than 100 workers are expected to make the move to the chain's new US headquarters. Yum! Brands and the KFC Foundation will maintain offices in Louisville.



KFC is the latest company to call North Texas home.

Yum! Brands announced that the chicken chain would be moving its corporate headquarters from Kentucky to Plano.

KFC HQ to leave Kentucky for Plano

What we know:

KFC will relocate its 100 corporate office employees from Louisville, Kentucky to the KFC and Pizza Hut headquarters in Plano.

The relocation is expected to happen over the next six months.

All U.S.-based remote employees from KFC will also be asked to return to the office. Those 90 employees are expected to move over the next 18 months.

The KFC and Pizza Hut global teams are already based in Plano. Pizza Hut and Yum! Brands' global business has been based in North Texas since 1997. The Plano campus was expanded in 2016.

Yum! Brands and the KFC Foundation will still keep their corporate offices in Louisville. They also are planning to open a new "first-of-its-kind" flagship restaurant in Louisville.

KFC says the move will help "foster greater collaboration among brands and employees."

What they're saying:

"These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders," said David Gibbs, Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer. "Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage. I’m confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally."

Kentucky Fried Chicken History

The backstory:

Harland Sanders, also known as The Colonel, bought a roadside motel in Corbin, Kentucky and began to serve his fried chicken in 1930.

In 1952, the first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise opened near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Now, KFC has more than 30,000 restaurants in 150 countries.