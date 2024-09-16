Dallas murder victim's family confronts killer in court: 'I'd blow your f---- head off!'

The Brief Kevin Sheffield received two 50-year prison sentences for killing 65-year-old Joseph Syas and 64-year-old Mohamed Kamara in 2022. Sheffield had no visible reaction during victim impact statements on Monday His two sentences will run concurrently. Sheffield gets credit for time served. He’ll be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.



The families of two murder victims faced the killer at his plea hearing in a Dallas County courtroom.

Kevin Sheffield was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the seemingly random murders of two men.

The convicted murderer sat without expression Monday during victim impact statements.

A judge sentenced Sheffield to 50 years after he pleaded guilty and confessed to two murders. Two 50-year prison sentences will run concurrently.

Sheffield shot and killed 65-year-old Joseph Syas as he was walking home from the store in May 2022.

Joseph was walking home off Eastridge Drive in Northeast Dallas when Sheffield — 20 years old at the time — drove past Joseph in his mom’s car, turned around and shot him.

"And just walking back from the store, and bullets hit him left and right for no reason. No reason," said his niece, Kenyetta Peters.

Police say there was seemingly no motive.

"I hate you. I pray you never see daylight again. I hate you," said Ceola Syas, Joseph’s sister. "I don’t know what your mind is going through. I don’t even know what type of animal you are, but you didn’t have to kill my brother."

License plate readers led detectives to Sheffield’s parent’s apartment in Lake Highlands. Ballistics from a handgun found inside the apartment linked to another murder from one month prior.

64-year-old Mohamed Kamara, who lived across the street from Sheffield, was killed outside his Skillman Street apartment while leaving for work. Kamara moved to North Texas from Sierra Leone, West Africa.

"He was in search of greener pastures," Kamara’s cousin said.

Joseph Syas (Family Photo)

Kamara’s cousin says he leaves behind a wife, three kids and was preparing for retirement. He says he does not see remorse from Sheffield.

"That’s what I’m struggling with," his cousin said.

"Two years, I waited for this day just to see you," said Anthony Syas, Joseph’s brother. "What you did to my brother, you didn’t kill him; you murdered my brother. You shot my brother, went down the street and came back and shot my brother again and watched my brother die."

Joseph’s family expressed anger, despair and sadness.

"I wish they’d given you two years because I promise to God I’d blow your f----- head off!" Anthony said. "I’m not going to touch him. I’m gone."

The family members also point out that Sheffield seemed to have no remorse.

"He just sat there and looked like he didn’t care," said Tamara Syas, Jospeh’s niece. "We know he is off the streets. My family, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure he serves every bit of those 50 years."

Judge Brandon Birmingham made mention of additional cases Sheffield might be connected to.

"There were some other cases, but I’m not sure that they’ve been filed. But they’re not going to be pursued. Is that right?" he asked prosecutors.

Prosecutors told the judge the two cases were the only cases they filed and declined to comment further with FOX 4.

Dallas police said Sheffield is not a suspect in any other murder case.

Sheffield’s plea deal comes just weeks before he was scheduled for trial. He gets credit for time served. He’ll be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.