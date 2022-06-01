Dallas man suspected of 2 recent murders, may be connected to other crimes: police

Dallas police have charged a man for two recent murders, and they're looking at whether he was involved in other shootings or deadly attacks as well.

Kevin Sheffield, 20, is charged with the May 17 murder of a 65-year-old man and also the April 12 murder of a 64-year-old man that largely went unreported by Dallas police until FOX started asking questions.

Anthony Syas is mourning the murder of his older brother, Joseph Syas.

"It took something from me. It took a lot from me," he said. "My brother we talked every day. We hung out together."

Police say the murder ties Joseph’s accused killer to at least one other murder.

Dallas police say Joseph was walking off Eastridge Drive in Northeast Dallas during the early morning hours of May 17 when detectives believe Sheffield drove past Joseph in his mom’s car, turned around and shot and killed him.

"He wouldn’t try to hurt anyone at all," said Joseph’s sister, Ceola Syas. "The first thing I asked was, was it robbery because that’s the only thing I can think of."

But there’s no clear motive for Joseph’s killing.

"I was sad, and then I got angry because the way he took my brother’s life," Anthony said.

According to an arrest affidavit, license plate readers led detectives to Sheffield’s family’s nearby apartment. Detectives followed him as he drove the car to a nearby shopping center where officers arrested him. Ammunition was found inside the car.

When detectives searched Sheffield’s apartment, they found a handgun. A ballistic test linked fired 9-milimeter cartridges to Joseph’s murder and another murder.

Less than three miles from where Joseph was killed off Skillman Street, 64-year-old Mohamed Kamara was found shot and killed outside his apartment on April 12. His wife told police he was leaving for work.

Dallas police have been tight-lipped about Kamara’s murder, not releasing public details of it being a murder until FOX 4 reached out on Wednesday.

But again, an affidavit says spent 9-milimeter cartridges linked Sheffield to Kamara’s murder, too.

And who lives across the street from Kamara? Sheffield. He’s now charged in both murders.

Wednesday, FOX 4 News went to the apartment where Sheffield's family lives. We were told to leave.

The Syas family is grateful for an arrest.

"People talk bad about the Dallas Police Department, but I can honestly say they got on the ball. They did this," Anthony said.

They wonder if more victims will be linked to Sheffield. They just wish it didn’t have to be their loved one’s murder to connect the dots.

Dallas police say it’s investigating to see if there are additional shooting or murder connections, which is a standard protocol.