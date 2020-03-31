Kevin Bacon talks #IStayHomeFor social media campaign amid global coronavirus outbreak

article

We know him from film and television, but now legendary actor and musician Kevin Bacon is using his "Six Degrees” reputation for a good cause during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bacon's #IStayHomeFor social media campaign has gone viral as the actor calls on everyone to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

His interview with FOX 11's Amanda Salas was so riveting, we had to make it a two-part experience.

In Part I, Bacon discusses his inspiration for the #IStayHomeFor campaign and how he turned 6 degrees intosixdegrees.org. He also shares that he and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, are currently working on a 500 piece puzzle!

For Part II of our interview, we talk about what shows he is currently streaming, which of his TV projects he would like our Good Day LA audience to add to their watchlist, and we even have a ZOOM puppy play date!

