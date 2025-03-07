Kenny's midnight meatball recipe | The Ten

Ingredients:

12 oz (¾ loaf) of white bread

3 cups of whole milk

Salt to taste (iodized)

Black pepper to taste (table grind)

1 cup of Parmesan cheese

1 oz of basil

4 lbs of ground beef or pork or sausage

Directions:

1. Tear bread into small pieces (about 1 inch).

2. In a large bowl, combine milk and bread. Mix together by hand making sure bread is completely dissolved in milk to form a soupy-like consistency.

3. Add salt, pepper, cheese, basil, and mix.

4. Refrigerate for at least one hour before the next step.

5. Gently mix in meat, making sure everything is evenly mixed.

6. With slightly wet hands, form 4 oz balls.

7. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes until medium brown (internal temp of 160 degrees).

NOTE: Meatballs freeze very well if you don't use them all at once.