Video shows man's death while in custody at UT Southwestern Medical Center

Attorneys for the family of a man killed while in custody at a North Texas hospital released body camera video of his death.

Jocelyn Knotts is suing the UT system for her son Kenneth's death.

Kenneth Knotts died in November of 2022 while his family said he was receiving medical help at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas for his mental state.

The 41-year-old father of four was on a road trip from Houston to Dallas with his girlfriend when his family said he suffered a mental breakdown.

"Kenneth was crying from Houston to Dallas and the car caught a flat. She said he lost it. Jumped out and escalated," his mother told FOX 4 in 2023.

According to the autopsy report, Hutchins police first took Knotts into custody during an incident at a convenience store on the morning of his death.

The report said he was acting erratically, combative, and spitting.

He was taken to UT Southwestern Medical Center at 8 a.m. for a psychiatric evaluation. About three hours later, he fled.

UT Southwestern police apprehended him and brought him back to the hospital in handcuffs.

At 12:20 p.m., according to the report, he refused to cooperate and was given medication.

Eight minutes later, he was unresponsive, and resuscitation efforts were started.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled his manner of death "homicide," writing, "based on the case history...and review of available law enforcement body-worn camera footage, it is my opinion that Kenneth Knotts...died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest associated with physical restraint and semi-prone position."

UT Southwestern police did not release body camera video of the incident to the public.

The case was referred to a grand jury, but no officers were indicted.

Knotts’s family filed an excessive force lawsuit against UT Southwestern and is seeking a jury trial.