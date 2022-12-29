Kennedale police, US Marshals look for murder suspect believed to be involved in shooting at car wash

The Kennedale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals service are asking for the public's help to track down and arrest a North Texas murder suspect believed to be involved in a deadly shooting at a car wash earlier this year.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Emmanuel Bear for capital murder for the shooting that happened on Oct. 26 at a car wash in Kennedale.

Emmanuel Bear (Courtesy: US Marshals)

18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and a juvenile companion were both shot inside a white vehicle at a car wash on Treepoint Drive.

Scarlato later died at the hospital.

Two arrested had previously been made in the shooting,

21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala were both arrested last month and charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime.

Sonny Ayala (Left) and Xavier Aguilar (Right) Source: Kennedale Police Department

Bear was previously known to live in Arlington.

The US Marshals warn that Bear should be considered armed and dangerous and that the public should not confront him.

Anyone with any information about the suspect should call the US Marshals Service at 202-307-9700 or Tarrant County Crimestoppers at 817-469-TIPS.