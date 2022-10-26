1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Arlington car wash, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured at an Arlington car wash.

Kennedale police were called to the scene on Tree Point Drive. They say two victims were taken to an Arlington hospital.

SKY 4 spotted officers investigating a white car at the car wash.

At this time, the Kennedale Police Department does not have any more information about the victims or a motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates