Mesquite police again seek information on murder of Keniesha Coleman in 2020

Mesquite police have zero leads in the road rage-type murder of a young mother three years ago, and they are again asking for the public’s help in this case.

Keniesha Coleman’s murder was the focus of a Trackdown episode, but no one came forward with information.

Desperate for clues, police and Coleman's family are asking for someone to come forward with what they know.

Coleman’s mother, Theresa Brewer, said she has forgiven the people involved, but what happened is still tearing at the very fabric of her family.

"It's been really hard for us. It’s torn our family apart," Brewer said.

Torn apart by the senseless murder of Brewer’s daughter, who was a mother of four.

"She was really kind. She was funny. She would always make sure we had a great time and she was one of my favorite people to be around," Coleman’s daughter, Au'rihel Webster, said.

"She was the daughter that never gave us any trouble. Some people say that just to be saying it, but I'm just telling you she always smiled, she was the joker of the family, she always gave so much love," Brewer said.

Coleman was murdered in Mesquite back on May 9, 2020, at the corner of Avis and Gillette streets.

Her killing was a Trackdown case.

"As the vehicle goes past them, Keniesha tosses a little bit of water onto the car, I guess as a slow down," Mesquite PD Det. Dustan Barrett said during an interview for Trackdown in 2020.

Coleman was reportedly trying to get a silver Hyundai to slow down.

The vehicle stopped, backed up, and a man and woman got out and attacked her. She was shot by the man.

Coleman's sister saw it all.

"[Coleman’s sister] been going through therapy a lot because of this," Brewer said.

But she was able to describe the woman with the shooter. The composite sketch could be African American, Hispanic, or bi-racial.

"I definitely know somebody knows and I just pray that they come forward. It would not just help them, but it would help us a lot too, but I just want them to know that whatever has happened, we can't get the past back. We can't change anything, but I just want them to know you can change now, some lives, our lives, by coming forward and you can even change yours," Brewer said.

"Someone is still carrying this on their conscience, and the best way to get justice right now is to step up and speak, you know, don’t hold any information in. Someone knows what happened," Mesquite PD Det. Mike Smith said.

A family torn apart, but holding on to each other and hope.

"I wish I could see her one more time and look at how beautiful she was, and I hope she's having a great time in heaven right now," Webster said about her mother.

It’s a sad story, but it doesn't have to end that way.

Somebody has information, and this family and Mesquite police are asking them to contact them or Crime Stoppers.