Man who traveled from Houston to Arlington to kill ex's new boyfriend sentenced to 27 years in prison

A man who traveled from Houston to Arlington in an attempt to kill the mother of his child's new boyfriend, only to shoot the wrong man, was sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars.

26-year-old Kendell Morris was found guilty of murdering Robert Cooley III and sentenced to 27 years in prison,

Kendell Morris

Morris shot Cooley on May 4, 2020, after driving from Houston to confront his ex's new boyfriend.

Investigators say Morris thought he saw the boyfriend in the parking lot of an Arlington apartment complex on Bardin Greene Drive. He began to shoot, killing the 24-year-old Cooley.

Cooley was not the boyfriend that Morris was targeting.

Morris was taken into custody in Madisonville, near Houston, later that day.

Court records show a second person's murder charge in connection to the shooting was dismissed.