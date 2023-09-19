Ken Paxton interview with Tucker Carlson to be released Tuesday

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's victory tour after being acquitted on all 16 articles of impeachment against him continues on Tuesday night when he sits down for an interview with former FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

Paxton teased the interview with Carlson last week prior to the verdict from the Texas Senate.

The interview with Carlson is expected to be posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 4 p.m. central time.

Paxton returned to work on Monday after 4 months of being suspended without pay following his impeachment by the Texas House.

Following his acquittal, Paxton put out a statement calling the trial a "sham" that was "coordinated by the Biden Administration."

He also criticized House Speaker Dade Phelan, saying that "his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars."

The attorney general has been active on social media following his acquittal posing with fans at Sunday's Cowboys game and thanking former president Donald Trump and others for their support.

Paxton is still awaiting trial on securities fraud charges from a 2015 indictment.

The case was recently moved from Collin County to Houston.

Paxton has also been under FBI investigation since 2020, although no charges have been files in that case.