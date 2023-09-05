Ken Paxton supporters from North Texas travel to Austin for his impeachment trial

Some supporters of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are heading to Austin for his impeachment trial.

The group of about 30 people gathered early Tuesday morning in an Allen store parking lot to make their way to the state capitol.

Organizers said they each paid about $50 for a ticket on the bus.

Related article

Support for Paxton remains strong in Collin County where he is from.

A crowd showed up to back the suspended attorney general at a GOP Labor Day picnic over the weekend in Plano.

He could not talk about the impeachment effort at the picnic due to a gag order in the trial.

Related article

But Paxton and his wife, State Sen. Angela Paxton, did urge voters to replace Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan months after that chamber voted overwhelmingly in favor of impeachment.

No one making the trip Tuesday morning was interested in talking to FOX 4.