Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Former Texas appeals court judge tapped to assist Lt. Gov

A former Texas appeals court judge has been tapped to assist Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the upcoming Texas Senate trial of impeached AG Ken Paxton.

Patrick announced the appointment of Justice Lana Myers on Monday, Aug. 28, just a week before the trial is set to start on Sept. 5.

"Today, pursuant to the Rules of Impeachment adopted by the members of the Senate, I am pleased to appoint Justice Lana Myers to assist me during the upcoming impeachment trial which starts on September 5," said Patrick in a statement. "Justice Myers is an extremely well-qualified candidate with courtroom experience as an attorney and a judge."

RELATED COVERAGE

Myers served as Justice of the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals, Place 4 from 2009 until her retirement in 2022, which covered Dallas, Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Rockwall and Kaufman counties.

Before serving on the Fifth Court, Myers was judge of the Dallas County 203rd District Court from 1995-2009 and served as an Assistant District Attorney for Dallas County from 1982-1994.