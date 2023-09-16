Ken Paxton slams 'sham' impeachment 'coordinated by the Biden Administration' after acquittal

After being acquitted on all articles of impeachment brought against him in an historic trial, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it was a "sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration" in a statement.

Paxton said "the truth prevailed," adding that it "could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors."

Related article

In his statement, Paxton thanked the Texas who voted for him, along with his legal team and wife.

He also said he was "grateful" for the state senators who "followed the law and refused to overturn an election."

"The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House," Paxton said in his statement. "The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt."

Paxton went on to say he would get back to work and "defend our constitutional rights."

He also had a message for the Biden Administration, saying "buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged. We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable."

He added that he would speak during an interview with Tucker Carlson next week.