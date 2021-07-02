Keller police warning about kids using pellet guns in public
KELLER, Texas - Keller police are sending out a warning to parents and kids.
911 dispatchers are seeing an increase in the number of calls about people shooting airsoft-style guns in public and near businesses.
Police shared a photo comparing a real gun to a pellet gun.
Police say it seems like young adults are just messing around. But people not in on it may see the pellet gun as a threat and defend themselves with a real weapon.
