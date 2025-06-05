Keller ISD announces lone superintendent finalist

article

The Brief Dr. Cory Wilson has been named the sole finalist for Keller ISD Superintendent, approved by a 5-0 vote. Wilson has 27 years of education experience, with 23 of those years spent within Keller ISD. He has served as the interim superintendent since January 2025.



Keller ISD Superintendent

They say Wilson has 27 years of experience in education, 23 of which have been spent at Keller ISD.

Wilson taught at Parkwood Hill Intermediate School before beginning his administrative career as first assistant principal at Bette Perot Elementary School. He later served as principal for BPES, then as principal for Ridgeview Elementary School.

In 2013, he joined central administration, and later served as assistant superintendent of elementary schools (West), an area superintendent, and most recently as assistant superintendent of education services.

Thursday night, the Keller ISD Board of Trustees approved Wilson as their lone finalist in a 5-0 vote.