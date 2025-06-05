Keller ISD announces lone superintendent finalist
KELLER, Texas - Keller ISD announced their lone finalist to fill the position of superintendent on Thursday night.
Keller ISD has announced Dr. Cory Wilson as the finalist on Thursday. Wilson currently serves as the interim superintendent, which he was appointed to in January 2025.
They say Wilson has 27 years of experience in education, 23 of which have been spent at Keller ISD.
Wilson taught at Parkwood Hill Intermediate School before beginning his administrative career as first assistant principal at Bette Perot Elementary School. He later served as principal for BPES, then as principal for Ridgeview Elementary School.
In 2013, he joined central administration, and later served as assistant superintendent of elementary schools (West), an area superintendent, and most recently as assistant superintendent of education services.
Thursday night, the Keller ISD Board of Trustees approved Wilson as their lone finalist in a 5-0 vote.
