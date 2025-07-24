Keller ISD Names Dr. Cory Wilson as New Superintendent

The Brief Dr. Cory Wilson has been unanimously approved as the new Superintendent for Keller ISD. Wilson previously served as Interim Superintendent and has worked for Keller ISD for 23 years. The appointment follows a state-mandated 21-day waiting period after his unanimous naming as lone finalist in June.



The Keller ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved Dr. Cory Wilson as the District's new Superintendent.

Local perspective:

Dr. Wilson has served as Keller ISD’s Interim Superintendent since January and has been a part of Keller ISD for more than two decades, most recently serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Education Services. In June, the Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Wilson is the lone finalist for the Superintendent position.

State law requires a school board to wait at least 21 days after naming a lone finalist before hiring a superintendent.

What they're saying:

"Since his appointment as Interim Superintendent, the Board has been pleased with Dr. Wilson's leadership," said KISD Board President John Birt.

"This vote confirms the Board's full confidence and faith in Dr. Wilson's ability to lead KISD, and we're excited to have him at the helm."

About Dr. Cory Wilson

Dig deeper:

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Education from Kansas State University, a Master's degree in education leadership and policy studies from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a Doctorate's degree in education from Texas Christian University.

Dr. Wilson has 27 years of experience in education, the past 23 years of which have been at Keller ISD. In 2002, he began teaching fifth-grade math and science at Parkwood Hill Intermediate School. He moved into administration in 2004 as the first assistant principal at Bette Perot Elementary School. He later served as principal at the elementary school, before opening Ridgeview Elementary School as its principal in 2011.

In 2013, he joined KISD’s district administration as an Executive Director of Leadership, serving the District’s Title I and Bilingual campuses. He later served as Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools (West) and as an Area Superintendent before becoming Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.

What's next:

"I love Keller ISD, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Superintendent," Dr. Wilson said.

"I look forward to working with our board, our administrative team, our teachers, our parents, and the entire community as we continue to build on our district’s reputation as a destination for educational excellence."