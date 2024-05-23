Current, former students gather to celebrate Keller ISD teacher's retirement

A Keller ISD elementary school celebrated a teacher's retirement after more than 40 years on the job.

Kindergarten teacher Patti Farmer has taught for 45 years, including 41 at Florence Elementary School.

Current and former students and staff gathered in the hallways to hold a special "clap out" ceremony as she steps into her next adventure.

"It's a blessing. I thank God for my career every day. I feel like it was a gift and this is what I was supposed to do all my life and I'm just so thankful that I'm in Keller and live in this wonderful community," said Farmer.

Keller's mayor Armin Mizani also recognized the longtime teacher as the Citizen of the Day.