Keller ISD facing more than $27M budget shortfall

The Texas Legislature did not increase funding for public schools during this legislative session. Now, some school districts like Keller ISD are being forced to make big budget cuts.

The Keller Independent School District in Tarrant County is facing a budget shortfall of more than $27 million.

School board members and many parents there are frustrated and angry. They say they feel like the state politicians in Austin are letting them down.

During Thursday night’s school board meeting, one trustee complained that the state of Texas is sitting on a massive multi-billion-dollar budget surplus.

However, education funding has been tied up by the still unresolved debate over school vouchers. And local districts are paying the price for that.

Keller ISD Superintendent Tracy Johnson said a concerted effort is being made to avoid layoffs, but there’s no guarantee of that.

"This weighs heavy on all of us. We understand the importance of this," Johnson said. "These are real cuts. I was speaking this morning. If we were any other organization, $28 million that would just cut positions."

Inflation has also been a factor in the shortage of school funding. The cost of running a school has gone up.

The district and many others are also dealing with declining enrollments.

Keller ISD said it has already found ways to save some money through efficiencies, so no student programs are expected to be eliminated.